Probe sought into spending on Polavaram

Visakhapatnam : A judicial inquiry should be conducted on the Polavaram project, demanded former union Minister Chinta Mohan.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that the construction of the Polavaram project had begun 40 years ago during the tenure of Chief Minister T Anjaiah. He mentioned that since 2004, the work has accelerated.

The former minister demanded to disclose the amount spent by respective governments so far. He opined that about Rs.40,000 crore have been spent on the project till now and it should have been completed by now. The former Union Minister demanded to reveal how much was spent during the tenure of the last four Chief Ministers. Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Chinta Mohan clarified that there would be no chance to privatise the VSP and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot do that as the NDA government at the Centre is like the Titanic ship which is bound to sink.