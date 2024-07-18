  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Probe sought into spending on Polavaram

Probe sought into spending on Polavaram
x

Former Union minister Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

A judicial inquiry should be conducted on the Polavaram project, demanded former union Minister Chinta Mohan.

Visakhapatnam : A judicial inquiry should be conducted on the Polavaram project, demanded former union Minister Chinta Mohan.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that the construction of the Polavaram project had begun 40 years ago during the tenure of Chief Minister T Anjaiah. He mentioned that since 2004, the work has accelerated.

The former minister demanded to disclose the amount spent by respective governments so far. He opined that about Rs.40,000 crore have been spent on the project till now and it should have been completed by now. The former Union Minister demanded to reveal how much was spent during the tenure of the last four Chief Ministers. Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Chinta Mohan clarified that there would be no chance to privatise the VSP and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot do that as the NDA government at the Centre is like the Titanic ship which is bound to sink.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X