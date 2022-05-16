Probe to unravel cause of SI's suicide

Kakinada: An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged suicide of Sub-Inspector M Gopala Krishna. The probe will unravel the reasons for his committing suicide with his service revolver at his residence in Kakinada on May 13.

The last rites were performed at his native village at Nawabpet in Jaggaiahpet mandal of NTR district on Saturday with guard of honour.

The family members of Gopala Krishna have condemned statements that he had committed suicide unable to bear the stress of police duty. Gopala Krishna's father M Srinivasa Rao said that his son had no financial or family problems. He said that there is no truth in different views being circulated on his son's death.

Gopala Krishna's cousin said that Gopala Krishna was not a weak person to commit suicide. He completed Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and chose to be in police department and got selected as SI. He said that his service revolver may have misfired and caused his death.

TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attributed suicide of Gopala Krishna to the failure of the state government. He said that the government should bear responsibility for his death. While addressing the public meeting at Tirupati, Chandrababu said that Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy should be ashamed that his own department person committed suicide. He alleged that SI Gopala Krishna ended his life because of unbearable humiliation.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita expressed anger against the TDP's false accusations regarding the death of Gopala Krishna. She further said that the TDP not only hides facts, but it is always ready to indulge in mudslinging against the government. She further said that there is no meaning in commenting that he committed suicide for not giving right posting. She further commented that TDP is politicizing the death of the SI. She explained that transfers and posting in the police department are common and attributing false motives to the department is unjustified and motivated with political vendetta. She further remarked that it is not correct to dampen the spirit and commitment of the police department by attributing false reasons for the death of SI.

Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju strongly remarked that the death of SI should not be politicalized. DIG said that

SI couldn't adjust to the departmental environment and hence committed suicide. He said that the SI is an extremely sensitive person.

He also condemned false comments made by certain people regarding the death of SI. He strongly condemned the comments of others by stating that his death is not due to the harassment of the higher officials.

He further said that no injustice has been done regarding his posting. He couldn't adjust himself in the police department in view of his sensitive nature. He also came to know that he had been trying for a job suitable to his qualification.

He warned that if anybody attributes false reasons for the death of the SI Gopala Krishna, the department wouldn't hesitate to take stern action against such people.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that an inquiry would be conducted by Special Branch DSP M Venkateswar Rao.

Investigating officer M Venkateswar Rao said that they are probing the death from all angles. He will be submitting his report after a thorough inquiry.