Prof Teki attends International conference in Norway

Prof Teki speaking at an international conference held at the University of Oslo, Norway
Highlights

Adikavi Nannaya University professor S Teki attended the third International Law Conservation Conference under the auspices of the International Organisation for Conservation of Nature and the World Environmental Organisation.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Adikavi Nannaya University professor S Teki attended the third International Law Conservation Conference under the auspices of the International Organisation for Conservation of Nature and the World Environmental Organisation. He was selected from the United Telugu States for the Conference on the Protection of International Legal Duties held at the University of Oslo in Oslo in Norway from October 2 to 6.

About 200 judges and professors from 150 countries attended the conference and discussed various key issues related to environmental protection. Prof S Teki presented a research paper on global temperature, causes of pollution, and remedial measures for pollution control, laws and policies in various countries and suggested ways of pollution control in collaboration with the Joint Forest Management, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao, Registrar T Ashok, university officials and faculty congratulated Teki, who returned after participating in the international conference.

