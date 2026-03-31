Project Parivarthan held at PVKK College

Anantapur: ‘Project Parivarthan’, an initiative focused on ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’, mental health awareness, and screen de-addiction, was conducted at PVKK College of Engineering, Anantapur on Monday.

The programme was jointly organised by Nigama Foundation and the college, in coordination with MYBharat (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) and Pragathi Padham Youth Association.

The session aimed to create awareness among students on substance abuse, mental health challenges, and the growing impact of digital addiction. Eminent speakers, including MYBharat representative and National Youth Awardee Bisathi Bharath, psychiatrist Dr Garugu Balaji, and college principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, addressed the gathering.

Bisathi Bharath highlighted the rising trend of drug abuse among youth, including alcohol, smoking, and narcotics, and stressed the need for preventive awareness.

The programme concluded with students and dignitaries taking ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ pledge, reaffirming their commitment to a drug-free and healthy society.