Promote Sanatana Hindu dharma in big way, Srivari Sevaks told in Tirumala

Tirumala: Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy, the pontiff of Vizag Sarada Peetham, has exhorted the Srivari Sevakulu (voluteers) to take up the propagation of Sanatana Hindu dharma in a big way.

Addressing at the Satsangh of Srivari Sevakulu at Srivari Sadan here on Saturday, the pontiff said Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) should play proactive role and get involved in the activities that help the people consolidate their belief in Santhana Dharma.

"Srivari Sevakulu have the unique opportunity to serve the devotees who come from across the world to fulfill their vows. Service to devotees is as good as service to Lord Venkateswara,'' he said seeking them to utilise their experience in social service for the good of Hindu Dharma.

The Swamiji said it was heartening to meet the Srivari Sevakulu who left their families for days and served the devotees and Lord Venkateswara whose service almost guaranteed bliss and Moksha.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy welcomed the pontiff on his arrival at the Seva Sadan.

EO Singhal highlighted that the Srivari Sevakulu service, which began in 2000 with just 200, has today swelled to 12 lakh Sevakulu offering service at Tirumala and other locations.

He pointed out that the Sevaks rendered devoted service during festivals like Brahmotsavams, Vaikunta Ekadasi and Ratha Saptami and exhorted them to further extend their services in all rungs of TTD activity.

Earlier PRO Dr T Ravi highlighted the activities of Srivari Seva, its origin and its essence and the facilities provided by the TTD for the convenience of the Srivari Sevakulu to the pontiff. The members of Sri Sathya Sai Baba Seva institute presented devotional bhajan sangeet.

TTD board member Subba Rao, VSO Manohar, EE Mallikarjun Prasad and others were present. Prayers to Lord Venkateswara: Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy of Sharada Peetam, Vizag, visited Srivari temple, Tirumala on Saturday morning.

On his arrival in front of Srivari temple, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and temple priests welcomed him with temple honours and led him to sanctum sanctorum.