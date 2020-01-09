Trending :
Promoting tourism is important for the state: Deputy CM Amzadh Pasha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha has said government is giving top priority for the development of tourism in the district.

Speaking after inaugurating Sobhayatra related to a two day Gandikota hereditary festival at Koti Reddy circle here on Thursday the minister said chief minister is keen on developing tourism spots in the not only with the aim of promoting tourism but also securing income through attracting tourists across the country. He said after YSR party emerging to power in 2019 elections government is conducting Gandikota hereditary festival in a grand manner. The minister has urged the people of all Rayalaseema districts to participate in the festivals for highlighting the great culture and tourism spots in Kadapa district.

Joint Collector M. Gouthami said that this time administration is introducing adventurous sports academy, and sand art newly in the two day event. She said that Kadapa district is having great history for ancient arts. She urged the people to participate in the two day event along with family members and make it grand success.

As many as 5,000 people including artists participated in the Sobha Yatra.

