Proper handling of public grievances emphasised

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya emphasised that the responsibility for overseeing the resolution of public grievances submitted through the ‘Meekosam’ platform falls to the respective division Sub-Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs).

Speaking at special meeting held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday, collector Ansariya, along with joint collector R Gopalakrishna addressed revenue officials from the Ongole Division.

She directed them to continuously monitor how field-level officers are resolving grievances. The collector highlighted that an audit of the grievance resolution process is currently underway and noted a decrease in revenue-related complaints.

She stressed the importance of timely and effective resolution of every application, ensuring that they are not reopened and receive proper endorsements.

She also said that the State government is monitoring the grievance resolution process. Collector Ansariya instructed division officials to supervise the performance of field staff consistently and to dedicate at least one hour each day to focusing on ‘Meekosam’ applications.

Joint collector Gopalakrishna urged officials to address grievances as soon as possible, without waiting for the deadline. He also highlighted the importance of protecting water resources from encroachment, particularly with the upcoming elections for water user associations.

DRO B Chinna Obulesu, DSO Padmasri, RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, enforcement deputy tahsildars, surveyors, and superintendents from various sections of the collectorate were present.