Properties of the arrested will be seized for creating riots in Konaseema

The Konaseema district administration is engaged in assessing the loss of public property caused due to violence of the protesters. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged and the administration is totally engaged in estimating the loss caused to public property and they want to pin down the culprits responsible for the huge loss. The administration is involved in collecting the loss from the culprits through the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, (PDPP) 1984.



According to higher sources, District Collector Himanshu Shukla directed the R & B , MRO and other concerned officials to estimate the loss caused to the public property. He also directed the officials to assess the properties of the arrested people who participated in the Konaseema violence.



Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju stated that PDPP act has been imposed and the culprits involved in the damage of the properties would be responsible for parting with their properties in view of the imposition of PDPP act. DIG also stated that the properties of the arrested person would be taken into consideration and their worth is to be evaluated for further action and particular instructions have been given to the R&B officials as well as MRO in evaluating the worth of the properties of the arrested people. He said that the recovery will be effected through court directions only.



DIG stated that the real culprits have been nabbed with the help of latest technology and also further arrests will be made utilizing the same technology they will be arrested soon . He said that 25 people belonging to Ainavilli, Ambajipeta and other areas were taken into custody on Saturday.