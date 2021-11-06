Proposed mini stadia in Srikakulam lying ignored for 9 years

Srikakulam: For the past 9 years, the proposed mini stadia in different Assembly constituency are being neglected by the government.



In 2012 in undivided Andhra Pradesh under N Kiran Kumar Reddy regime, a total of nine mini stadia were proposed in all Assembly constituencies across the district. As the Srikakulam has Kodi Rammurthy Stadium, nine other mini stadia were proposed in other constituencies in Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Narasannapeta, Etcherla, Amudalavalasa, Rajam and Palakonda. At that time the government has also allotted Rs 2.10 crore for each stadium.

Out of nine mini stadiums, the works are progress only in Amudalavalasa and Etcherla. The works of the remining seven mini stadia were completely stopped due to several reasons like funds crunch, technical hurdles and design issues.

After the bifurcation of the State, the works were neglected by the TDP government and the same is being followed by the present YSRCP government.

The works in Amudalavalasa and Etcherla are in progress only because of the MLAs. As they are putting pressure on the higher officials for completion of their works. The works of the other stadia were stopped at various levels of construction like in Rajam works stopped at slab level, in Itchapuram, Palasa and Narasannapeta works stopped at foundation level. In Palakonda, Pathapatnam and Tekkali works stopped after execution due to lack of follow up by the local MLAs.

When approached, district sports development officer (DSDO) B Srinivasa Kumar said that due to non-allotment of funds and non-payment of bills to contractors, works are being stopped.