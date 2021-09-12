Pros & cons of Aadhaar linkage to liquor sales

If the sale of liquor is linked with Aadhaar card, sales will get regulated though there is a possibility of decline in sales.

But the advantage is that, consequently, the crime rate will register a decline.

Moreover, the drunk and drive incidents will come down to the lowest ebb. There is one most important issue that needs to be looked into.

That is government may suffer some revenue loss. It remains to be seen if it would like to move in the direction of linking Aadhaar to liquor sales.

But it would be a step forward in the direction of total prohibition.