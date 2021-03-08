Protect Eluru canal from pollution: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das

Amaravati: Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das while addressing the officials of the irrigation and other departments concerned instructed them to take preventive precautions to protect Eluru canal from getting polluted. It may be recalled that 622 people fell ill with the symptoms convulsions and loss of consciousness in the last December in Eluru and the neighbouring areas in West Godavari district. Immediately a multi-disciplinary committee was formed headed by the chief secretary.

The committee met at the Secretariat here on Monday to discuss the reports submitted by various institutions. The committee discussed the action to be taken to prevent pollution.

The chief secretary said that washing of cars and other vehicles should not be allowed on Eluru canal. He asked the officials to continue testing of water for the next six months. He instructed the officials of the municipal corporation and rural water supply department to provide safe and clean water to the people. He told the officials to check the drinking water pipes for any leakages.

He instructed the agriculture officials to provide good quality fertiliser and pesticide to the farmers. The meeting discussed the reports submitted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, IICT, NEERI and other premier institutions and weighed the options how to implement the recommendations effectively.

Health department commissioner K Bhaskar in a power point presentation explained the actions taken by the government on the Eluru incident. Principal secretary of Health Anil Kumar Singhal, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, municipal administration principal secretary Y Srilakshmi, planning secretary GSRK Vijay Kumar, agriculture commissioner H Arun Kumar and others were present.