Protect unity & peace in country: Vijayasai

Vijayawada: MP V Vijayasai Reddy said everyone should take a pledge to protect unity and peace in the country.

Addressing party men after hoisting the national flag at the YSRCP State office in Tadepalli on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, he said the YSR Congress party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will always try to protect the integrity of the country. He expressed concern that some opposition parties were encouraging separatism for political gain.

Senior YSRCP leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said country’s freedom was a result of sacrifices of several patriots. MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Lella Appireddy, P Suneeta, K Ravibabu, former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and others were present.

