Live
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
- CMs Medak visit postponed
- RBI may continue with the incremental CRR provision
Just In
Protect unity & peace in country: Vijayasai
Highlights
Vijayawada: MP V Vijayasai Reddy said everyone should take a pledge to protect unity and peace in the country.
Addressing party men after hoisting the national flag at the YSRCP State office in Tadepalli on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, he said the YSR Congress party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will always try to protect the integrity of the country. He expressed concern that some opposition parties were encouraging separatism for political gain.
Senior YSRCP leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said country’s freedom was a result of sacrifices of several patriots. MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Lella Appireddy, P Suneeta, K Ravibabu, former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and others were present.
