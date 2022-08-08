Protecting human rights bounden duty of everyone: NHRC chief

Tirupati: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Justice Arun Mishra said that it is everyone's duty to protect human rights of citizens which the Constitution has provided. Addressing a review with district officials at Sri Padmavathi rest house here on Sunday, he said that the prime objective of NHRC was to ensure speedy redressal of complaints regarding human rights violation.

If anyone is denied his right to live in a free atmosphere with respect, they can complain through NHRC website or mail the grievance or can complain directly to the commission. He reviewed the status of human rights violation cases with the district collector and superintendent of police and made various suggestions. He asked them to submit a report on pending cases after completing the enquiry immediately.

When people could not get the civic services for not paying bribes, they may also complain to NHRC. Poor and uneducated people may not be aware of the process of complaining to NHRC. In view of this, it should be ensured that all the fruits of welfare and development schemes should reach the eligible beneficiaries and both NHRC and district official machinery have to work together in fulfilling this task, he said.

District collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, NHRC members Mahesh Mittal Kumar, Dhyaneswar Mule, Rajiv Jain, Devendra Kumar Singh, Harish Chandra Chowdary, Santhosh Mehra, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and other officials took part in the meeting.