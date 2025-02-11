Provide at least 70% works under MNRGES

Nellore: While expressing displeasure over lagging behind in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), District Collector O Anand has warned of initiating stringent acting against the officials for their poor performance in the programme.

Addressing a video-conference with Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs here on Monday, the Collector pointed out that Nellore district was witnessing very low profile in implementation of MNREGS due to lack of clarity among the officials.

He said that officials should take steps to provide 70 per cent of works under MNREGS.

He said that officials should concentrate on providing works under MNREGS like construction of rainwater harvesting pits (Inkudu Gunthalu), garbage to wealth manufacturing centres, construction of toilets etc in the villages.

The Collector said that as per the directions of the government, Swachh Andhra programme should be conducted in all municipalities and panyachats compulsorily on every 3rd Saturday of a month.

He directed the Municipal Commissioners to ensure proper maintenance related to sanitation in cities and towns.