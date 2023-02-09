Provide better care to children born with deformities: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy asked the doctors to provide better medical services to children born with defects under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). Inspecting the district children's early intervention centre at Ruia children's hospital on Wednesday as part of the ongoing five-day training programme for doctors held by National Rural Health Mission and AP State Medical department, he said that several doctors from various departments have been attending the training programme and they should grasp the valuable information provided by master trainers which will help immensely in taking care of children's health. All the points should be implemented at field level. Most of the children from birth to 18 years of age are malnourished, underweight, anaemic, mentally retarded, having behavioural disorders, paralysis, neurological impairment etc., Such deformities should be identified early and provide early treatment to make them healthy citizens.

The Collector asked the doctors to focus on students from classes 1 to 12 in the age group of 6-18 years in the government and aided schools under RBSK screening programme. Later, he inspected the nutrition rehabilitation centre and enquired about the nutritious food and medical services being provided to the children. He also tested the quality of food at the kitchen and told the parents to use the nutritious food being supplied by Anganwadi centres after the discharge of their wards from the hospital after 3-4 weeks of treatment.

Central Team advisor Dr Deepthi Khanna, State nodal officer of RBSK Srinivasulu Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, district Immunisation officer Dr Santha Kumari, master trainer Dr Pradeep and Dr Tarakeswari were present.

Meanwhile, in another programme, a 15-member special team from National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi, visited the SV Medical College, Ruia hospital and maternity hospital to examine the facilities for PG medical education. They took stock of the available amenities, medical equipment and other aspects.

The team visited every department and hostels and interacted with the patients and their attendants.

They will submit a comprehensive report to the government. SV Medical college Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, Ruia hospital Superintendent Dr Naga Muneendrudu, maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, Dr C Naga Raju, Dr Venkat, Dr Vasundhara Devi and Dr S Subba Rao were present.