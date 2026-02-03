PRSI Tirupati hosts awareness session

Tirupati: The Central government has announced several supportive measures for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Union Budget 2026, said prominent Chartered Accountant V Bhagyateja. He stated that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and the new Budget aims to strengthen their growth and stability.

Bhagyateja was speaking at an awareness session on Budget 2026 organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Tirupati Chapter, on Monday in Tirupati. The government has created a Rs 10,000 crore Growth Fund to promote MSMEs.

He also spoke about the ‘Corporate Mitras’ initiative, under which professionals will be trained to help enterprises with compliance and operational issues.