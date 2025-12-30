Public grievances must be resolved promptly: SP

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Satish Kumar directed police officials to ensure the swift and effective resolution of public grievances received through the “Public Grievance Redressal Forum”.

The weekly grievance forum was held on Monday at the District Police Office, Puttaparthi, where the SP personally received and reviewed complaints from people across the district. A total of 85 petitions were submitted by complainants during the programme.

SP Satish Kumar interacted directly with the petitioners, patiently listening to their concerns and examining each complaint in detail. The grievances mainly pertained to family disputes, cyber frauds, online scams, land and property disputes, personal conflicts, and other law-and-order related issues.