India makes its mark on the global breaking map

India officially entered the global breaking spotlight with the successful conclusion of the FUJIFILM instax™ Undisputed Breaking Championship – India Qualifier, marking the first-ever edition of the prestigious Undisputed series to be hosted in the country. The landmark event took place at Worldmark 1, Aerocity, transforming the capital into a vibrant hub of rhythm, movement, and street culture as breakers from across India and 10 different countries came together for an electrifying two-day showcase of talent.

The championship featured competitions across three major categories — Solo Women, Solo Men, and Crew Battle (5vs5) — creating a platform for both individual brilliance and collective synergy. The atmosphere was charged with energy as dancers delivered high-intensity battles that reflected not just physical skill, but creativity, musicality, and storytelling through movement.

Adding to the credibility and global stature of the event was an experienced international judging panel comprising Storm (Germany), Wing and Skim (South Korea), Paulina (Poland), Renegade (India), and Spin (United Kingdom). Their presence ensured world-class standards of evaluation, with battles judged on technical execution, originality, interpretation, and artistic expression. The sonic backbone of the event was curated by DJ Nobunga (Netherlands) and DJ Mana (India), whose dynamic sets kept the energy high from the qualifiers to the final battles.

Champions crowned

The competition witnessed outstanding performances across categories, with international and Indian breakers pushing boundaries on the floor.

In the Solo Women Battle, Yuina from Tokyo, Japan, emerged as the undisputed champion. After a closely contested semi-final, she faced India (Netherlands) in the final. Yuina impressed the judges with her strong interpretation, technical control, and creative originality across multiple rounds. Her composed presence and consistency eventually earned her the title of FUJIFILM instax™ Undisputed India Solo Women Champion.

The Solo Men Battle final saw a thrilling face-off between Ryoga (Tokyo, Japan) and Cyga (Russia). The battle was marked by explosive energy, intricate footwork, and high-level power moves from both competitors. With superior floor command and consistency, Ryoga claimed victory, becoming the FUJIFILM instax™ Undisputed India Solo Men Champion.

In the Crew Battle (5vs5), Indian All Stars delivered a powerful performance against SoulMatez (Nepal). The final highlighted coordination, strategy, and unity, showcasing the strength of India’s growing crew culture. The Indian All Stars crew, featuring renowned breakers Wildchild, Tornado, and Flying Machine, clinched the title, reinforcing India’s rising presence in the international breaking ecosystem.

Massive participation reflects growing culture

The scale of participation underlined the rapid growth of breaking culture in India:

• Junior Battle: 29 participants

• Solo Women: 50 participants

• Solo Men: 333 participants

• Crew Battle: 42 crews

Participants represented not just different Indian states but also the wider global breaking community, making the event a true cultural convergence.

With their victories, Yuina and Ryoga will now represent India at the FUJIFILM instax™ Undisputed World Final in Tokyo on March 21, 2026. They will compete alongside champions from global qualifiers, placing India on the world stage of professional breaking. Founded in 2014, Undisputed is recognised as the world’s premier breaking championship series, with events hosted in cities such as Tokyo, New York, London, Paris, São Paulo, Los Angeles, and Cape Town. Undisputed is also the creator of the Trivium Judging System, which formed the foundation for Olympic breaking judging at the Paris 2024 Olympics, comparing athletes across physical, creative, and interpretative qualities.

The India Qualifier was supported by FUJIFILM India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. Established in 2007, FUJIFILM India operates across Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation, and Imaging, with instax™ being one of its most iconic global brands.

The successful debut of the Undisputed India Qualifier marks a defining moment for India’s street dance movement. With world-class organisation, international credibility, and massive participation, the event has firmly positioned India as a rising force in the global breaking community — setting the stage for a powerful future in competitive street culture.