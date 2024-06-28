Public grievances top priority, says Collector

Ongole: IAS officer belonging to the 2015 batch, A Thameem Ansariya took charge as collector and District Magistrate for Prakasam district at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The collector took charge in the presence of her husband, the Srikakulam district collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, and other family members. The district officials from various departments met the collector, introduced themselves, and wished her all the best.

Speaking to media, Thameem Ansariya said that she will give priority to the grievances of the public, and make sure they are disposed of with timely and quality resolutions.

She said that she will focus on the development activities in the district, specifically on the completion of the Veligonda project with periodic reviews and monitoring mechanisms and try to understand the local issues by conducting field visits and inspections.

Special focus will be given on sanitation, health, skill development, education, and women empowerment in the district to improve the position in the human development index.

She assured that efforts will be made to implement the government programmes and schemes transparently and efficiently in the district, with the cooperation and support of the public, public representatives, officials, and the media.