Public hearing on power tariff proposals from today

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold public hearing from January 7 on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposal submitted by Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) for the financial year 2025-26.

APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santhosha Rao here on Monday said that the public hearing will be in-person/through video-conference mode for three days on Jan 7, 8 and 10. On these days, the meeting session will be from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and will be in-person and the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 04:30 pm will be through video-conference.

APERC Chairman (i/c) Thakur Ram Singh would conduct the public hearing from the Convention Centre, Brindavana Colony in Vijayawada and ERC office in Kurnool along with Member of APERC P Venkata Rama Reddy. officials of State Energy Department, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL will also participate in this meeting. People can participate from their nearest circle offices or from the divisional Offices of power distribution companies in the public hearing and give suggestions, objections and opinions on the tariff proposals. The consumers can watch the programme through live link https://eliveevents.com/apercpublichearing.