Public participation must for high standard cleanliness, says Collector

Tirupati : The fortnight long Swachhata Hi Seva programme saw more public participation in the cleanliness drive helping cleaning of high footfall public places in the pilgrim city, stated district Collector Dr S Venkateswar.

Speaking at a programme here on Wednesday, the Collector said cleaning half km area, that became a dumping yard for the past 30 years, was a remarkable one. During this programme, 600 loads of 2,015 tonnes of garbage was cleared in Tiruchanur panchayat. The area is now developed as a public park, winning public appreciation in the area, who are suffering with the unhealthy heaps of garbage, he said.

Similarly, in Tirupati also, high footfall public places including bus stand, railway station, choultries, areas around temples were cleaned. He expressed satisfaction over the programme that generated much interest among the public, school children, youth, government employees, who also took part in Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

Collector Venkateswar said that as many as 700 Solid Wealth Processing Centres, which were not functioning in the district, were revised, helping affective handling of the waste for generation of wealth. He appreciated Tirupati Corporation for the sale of treated sewage water to a factory in Srikalahasti earning revenue. Municipal Commissioner N Mourya said the programme, through various activities including competition, meetings, rallies and exhibition of art pieces made of recycled material, which she said would go a long way in increasing standards of sanitation ensuring cleanliness of every village and towns.

On this occasion, prizes were distributed to the winners of the waste to art competition.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, former TUDA chairman Narasimha Yadav, DM&HO Dr Srihari were present.