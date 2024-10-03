Live
- NAVIGATING MENTAL EXHAUSTION: HOW TO GET PAST RECURRING BURNOUTS
- Investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore amid Middle East conflict
- Dahod rape-murder case: Gujarat Police file 1,700-page charge sheet
- Nitin Gadkari personally looking into Majuli Bridge issue: Assam CM
- Transforming the Future of Healthcare through Copper Nanoparticles
- 46 killed, 85 injured from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over past 24 hours: Ministry
- Imran Khan spewing hate and division, acting like Central Asian invaders: Nawaz Sharif
- Central Government Must Fulfill Promises Made to Farmers
- Indian 2-wheeler industry sees 22 pc growth in Sep as rural consumption rises
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Invites Applications for 4th Season of ‘Art for Hope’ CSR initiative
Just In
Public participation must for high standard cleanliness, says Collector
The fortnight long Swachhata Hi Seva programme saw more public participation in the cleanliness drive helping cleaning of high footfall public places in the pilgrim city, stated district Collector Dr S Venkateswar.
Tirupati : The fortnight long Swachhata Hi Seva programme saw more public participation in the cleanliness drive helping cleaning of high footfall public places in the pilgrim city, stated district Collector Dr S Venkateswar.
Speaking at a programme here on Wednesday, the Collector said cleaning half km area, that became a dumping yard for the past 30 years, was a remarkable one. During this programme, 600 loads of 2,015 tonnes of garbage was cleared in Tiruchanur panchayat. The area is now developed as a public park, winning public appreciation in the area, who are suffering with the unhealthy heaps of garbage, he said.
Similarly, in Tirupati also, high footfall public places including bus stand, railway station, choultries, areas around temples were cleaned. He expressed satisfaction over the programme that generated much interest among the public, school children, youth, government employees, who also took part in Swachhata Hi Seva programme.
Collector Venkateswar said that as many as 700 Solid Wealth Processing Centres, which were not functioning in the district, were revised, helping affective handling of the waste for generation of wealth. He appreciated Tirupati Corporation for the sale of treated sewage water to a factory in Srikalahasti earning revenue. Municipal Commissioner N Mourya said the programme, through various activities including competition, meetings, rallies and exhibition of art pieces made of recycled material, which she said would go a long way in increasing standards of sanitation ensuring cleanliness of every village and towns.
On this occasion, prizes were distributed to the winners of the waste to art competition.
Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, former TUDA chairman Narasimha Yadav, DM&HO Dr Srihari were present.