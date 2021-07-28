Public, private lands worth 12,000 cr acquired in State: Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju

Kadapa: Describing the State government's prestigious Navaratnalu as one of the remarkable schemes introduced in the country, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju has said the government sanctioned 31 lakh houses to the poor under the Jagananna Housing Colonies scheme.

He said that the objective of the Chief Minister was to provide a house to every eligible poor family in the State. The Housing Minister who was in Kadapa, reviewed the progress of Jagananna Colonies along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking the occasion, he said that the government has acquired Rs 12,000 crore worth public and private lands in the State for the purpose. He said that the Chief Minister was personally pursuing the progress of Jagananna Colonies with officials every week despite busy schedule.

The Minister said that as many as 31 lakh beneficiaries were covered under Jagananna Colonies scheme in the entire State.

The minister directed the officials to set up sand dumps at every layout to enable the beneficiaries to utilise the sand. He has stressed the need for deploying a mandal-level officer to speed up the work.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha pointed out different departments including bankers should work in coordination to ensure that the housing projects are completed in a time-bound manner.

Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said that officials should achieve the targets by following the rules framed under the scheme.

New Collector V Vijay Rama Raju said that he will review the progress of Jagananna Colonies every week and personally visit the layouts in all constituencies in the district.

YSR Congress MLAs P Ravindranath Reddy, R Sivaprasad Reddy, M Mallikarjuna Reddy, Kadapa Mayor P Suresh Babu, MLCs Ramachandraiah, Ramesh yadav, JC (Housing) Dhyana Chandra and others were present.