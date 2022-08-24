Pulasa fish sold for Rs. 19,000 in the auction at Yanam of Kakinada

Yanam market near Kakinada district fetched a record price for Pulasa fish, which is popular seafood. A woman named Parvathi got a fresh pulasa fish weighing 2 kg in the fish auction at the dock here on Tuesday when a local fish auction was held. Later it was sold to a person from Bhairavapalem for Rs.19,000. The locals say that this is the highest price in this season. Fishermen said that due to sandbanks near Bhairavapalem Moga in I.Polavaram Mandal, there is less number of fishes coming from the sea into the Gautami canal.



It is known that the fish has a huge demand in the market due to its water resistance and hence people believe that one should eat Pulasa fish at least once in the life. It is very rare to find Pulasa fish, so people rush to buy it and will not back down no matter what the cost.



These pulasa fish are seen in the market during the onset of monsoon and people are competing to own the fish. Moreover, these pulasa fish are mostly found in Antarvedi, Bhairavapalem, and Narasapuram which are under the two Godavari districts. Locals said that Pulasa fish is mostly available at two points where Godavari waters meet in the sea.