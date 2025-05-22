Pulivendula scholar receives Ph.D

Pulivendula: Shaik Mahammad Ali of Jandamanu Street, Pulivendula, was awarded Ph D in Chemistry during the 14th Convocation of JNTU Anantapur. The degree was conferred by Governor S Abdul Nazeer and JNTUA Vice-Chancellor H Sudarshan Rao.

Dr Ali’s research, conducted under Prof N Devanna, focused on detecting genotoxic impurities in drugs using LC-MS/MS. He published eight papers in reputed international journals. He dedicated his achievement to his late father, while his family expressed immense pride.