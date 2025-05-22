Live
- Uber faces heat over 'advance tip' feature, govt steps in
- AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams Stalin Over NITI Aayog U-Turn, Alleges Personal Motives
- US Undergraduate Admissions in 2025-26: Challenges & Opportunities
- Kerala COVID-19 Update May 2025: Rising Cases, Mask Guidelines & Health Minister's Statement
- Karnataka Plans Legal Challenge After Centre Rejects Ramanagara District Renaming Proposal
- Capturing Cake Smash Moments: Photography Tips and Best Cakes for Your Baby's First Birthday
- NSE IPO issues to be resolved soon and we will move forward: SEBI Chief
- Adani Portfolio logs all-time high EBITDA at Rs 89,806 crore in FY25, ROA at record 16.5 pc
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Banarasi Saree and 500-Carat Ruby Necklace at Cannes 2025
- If Pak continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny: PM Modi
Pulivendula scholar receives Ph.D
Highlights
Shaik Mahammad Ali of Jandamanu Street, Pulivendula, was awarded Ph D in Chemistry during the 14th Convocation of JNTU Anantapur.
Pulivendula: Shaik Mahammad Ali of Jandamanu Street, Pulivendula, was awarded Ph D in Chemistry during the 14th Convocation of JNTU Anantapur. The degree was conferred by Governor S Abdul Nazeer and JNTUA Vice-Chancellor H Sudarshan Rao.
Dr Ali’s research, conducted under Prof N Devanna, focused on detecting genotoxic impurities in drugs using LC-MS/MS. He published eight papers in reputed international journals. He dedicated his achievement to his late father, while his family expressed immense pride.
Next Story