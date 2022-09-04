Punjab journalist visits Andhra Pradesh to study on tourist places in the state

APTDC MD K. Kannababu said that a team of journalists from Punjab is touring the state to examine the peculiarities of the tourist areas in the state. He said that this team came to the state on 31st of last month as a part of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' program and will visit various places till 6th of this month. The team, which came under the Jalandhar branch of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), first visited tourist places in Visakhapatnam and Dindi.



On Saturday, the group was briefed about the tourism projects in the state at Vijayawada Berm Park. Kannababu expressed hope that this tour will contribute to promoting the culture, arts and heritage of the state in Punjab.

He said that the state's 974 km wide coastal area, ever-flowing rivers, beautiful backwaters, hills, forests, ancient temples, Buddhist temples and many other tourist places reflect our culture and heritage. PIB Jalandhar Nodal Officer Rajesh Bali said that tourist places, culture and habits of AP have provided good knowledge.