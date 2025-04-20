Purandeshwari lays stone for cancer hospital in Mullapudi, express concern on cancer cases

BJP state president Purandeshwari has virtually laid the foundation stone for a new Citizens Force Cancer Hospital & Research Institute in Mullapudi village, located within the Pamarru constituency of Krishna district. Speaking at the ceremony, she reflected on her personal experiences, revealing her mother Basavarama Tarakam succumbed to lymphoma cancer, which inspired her commitment to cancer care through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Purandeshwari highlighted the growing cancer crisis in India, noting that currently, nine people per lakh are diagnosed with the disease, often leading families into poverty due to overwhelming medical expenses. To address this issue, she mentioned the central government's health insurance initiative, Ayushman Bharat, which aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with treatment.

Emphasising the need for improved medical infrastructure in rural areas, the BJP MP pointed out that while medical facilities tend to be concentrated in urban settings, there is an urgent need to enhance services in less accessible locations. She also noted an alarming rise in cervical and breast cancers among women and underscored the importance of not only reducing cancer rates but also minimising the suffering of patients.

Furthermore, Purandeshwari announced that the central government has committed to establishing cancer care centres in every district, a move she believes is vital, especially in the wake of increased cancer and kidney diseases following the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite governmental efforts, she acknowledged the challenge of reaching remote communities, suggesting that more must be done to ensure adequate healthcare access for all.