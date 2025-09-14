Purandeswari affirms govt.'s commitment to Women's Empowerment at Tirupati Conference

Tirupati: Daggubati Purandeswari, Chairperson of the Parliament Committee on Women Empowerment and Member of Parliament, emphasised the government's commitment to women's empowerment at the inaugural National Women's Empowerment Conference. The event, organised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saw Purandeswari outlining various schemes aimed at supporting women, including the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' and the 'Mahila Samman Nidhi'.

Speaking at the conference, Purandeswari acknowledged the significant contributions of women in the freedom movement, noting their ability to overcome societal barriers. She reiterated the ongoing struggle for women's economic, educational, and political equality in contemporary society.











