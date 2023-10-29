Live
- KCR urges people to vote wisely, says Congress is cause of backwardness in Kodada
- New Halloween data reveals candies with most sugar, Nerds Candy tops
- Israel intensifies ground offensive in Gaza
- Raghubar Das to swear in as Odisha Guv on Oct 31
- We will completely revamp TSPSC and release job calendar every year - KTR
- Kerala blast: IED in tiffin box used for explosion, terror act suspected
- Purandeswari flags of special train carrying AP soil for Amrutavanam in Delhi
- ‘Japan’ trailer reveals Karthi as an arrogant thief
- Senior Telangana Congress leaders urge Kharge to revise candidate list
- From Sunak to Biden, race to become global AI leader enters crucial lap
Just In
Purandeswari flags of special train carrying AP soil for Amrutavanam in Delhi
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party collected soil from every house to contribute to the construction of Amrutavanam in Delhi and dispatched it in a special train on Sunday.
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party collected soil from every house to contribute to the construction of Amrutavanam in Delhi and dispatched it in a special train on Sunday.
A special train carrying 900 soil pots related to this project was sent from Vijayawada to Delhi with BJP state president Daggubati Purandeshwari, flagged off the special train at Vijayawada railway station.
Earlier, there was a procession where the soil pots were brought to the railway station. However, Purandeshwari has not respond to the comments made by Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy when asked by the media.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS