Purandeswari flags of special train carrying AP soil for Amrutavanam in Delhi

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party collected soil from every house to contribute to the construction of Amrutavanam in Delhi and dispatched it in a special train on Sunday.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party collected soil from every house to contribute to the construction of Amrutavanam in Delhi and dispatched it in a special train on Sunday.

A special train carrying 900 soil pots related to this project was sent from Vijayawada to Delhi with BJP state president Daggubati Purandeshwari, flagged off the special train at Vijayawada railway station.

Earlier, there was a procession where the soil pots were brought to the railway station. However, Purandeshwari has not respond to the comments made by Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy when asked by the media.

