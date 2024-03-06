  • Menu
Purandeswari heads to Delhi to discuss on BJP candidates in AP with central leadership

Purandeswari heads to Delhi to discuss on BJP candidates in AP with central leadership
AP BJP state president Daggubati Purandheswari, who had initially planned to visit Nandyal, abruptly changed course and departed for Delhi.

AP BJP state president Daggubati Purandheswari, who had initially planned to visit Nandyal, abruptly changed course and departed for Delhi. It is reported that Purandheswari's visit to Delhi is aimed at discussing election preparations and finalizing candidate selections in Andhra Pradesh with the BJP high command. The National Secretary Siva Prakash has submitted a detailed report on the party's status in AP, including recommendations on contested seats. There is anticipation among BJP leaders in the state that the upcoming list of MP candidates released by the BJP will include Lok Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, there is ongoing speculation regarding the potential alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP, with discussions necessary to address this matter.

It is rumored that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu may also be planning a visit to Delhi in the near future, underscoring the importance of coordination and strategic decisions in the lead-up to the elections.

