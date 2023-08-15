Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people

The Independence Day celebrations at the BJP state office were held with great enthusiasm. AP BJP Chief Daggubati Purandeshwari had the honor of hoisting the national flag. After the flag hoisting, Purandeshwari paid tribute to the brave leaders who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation.



She emphasised that India is an example of unity in diversity, and highlighted the efforts of the central government in promoting the welfare of all communities. Purandeshwari called upon everyone to come together with a sense of brotherhood and unity.

Daggubati expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, justice and equality will prevail for all communities in India.

On the other hand, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu extended his wishes to the people of the state and the nation. He acknowledged that the freedom India enjoys today is the result of the sacrifices made by numerous noble individuals.

Naidu said it is important for collective participation in the process of nation-building to fulfill the aspirations of the freedom fighters. He stressed the need for a clear vision to address inequalities, eradicate poverty, and make India an unstoppable force.

Expressing hope for India to emerge as a global power by 2047, Naidu wished everyone a Happy Independence Day, urging them to work towards building a prosperous and progressive country.