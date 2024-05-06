Purandeswari unveils Raksha Dal Declaration

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Parliament BJP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari along with Rajamahendravaram TDP MLA candidate Adireddy Srinivas participated in the meeting of Rajasthani and Gujarati Samaj at Manjeera Convention Centre here on Sunday. Purandeswari unveiled the Rajahmundry Raksha Dal Declaration prepared by Adireddy Srinivas as part of election manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari promised to strengthen the crime control system and take responsibility for the protection of women. She said that atrocities and attacks on women have increased during the YSRCP regime and alleged that they are encouraging ganja and blade batches in Rajahmundry.

She expressed concern that wherever ganja is found in the country, its roots are in Andhra Pradesh. To bring about a change in these conditions, the government in the state needs to change.

Adireddy Srinivas said that a special plan has been prepared for the protection of women. About 7,500 CC cameras will be installed in the city in phased manner. A special Raksha Dal will be formed for continuous patrolling. Crime hot spots will be connected to the police control room and emergency call boxes will be set up to protect people from blade batch anarchy.

Rajahmundry community volunteers will be appointed with the cooperation of ex-servicemen, employees and NCC cadets and additional steps will be taken to control criminal activities.

Former MP Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, former MLCs Adireddy Apparao, Somu Veerraju, TDP state secretary Kashi Naveen Kumar, Janasena Party Rajahmundry city in-charge Reddy Maneswara Rao, BJP city in-charge Yenumula Ranga Babu, Aryapuram Bank ex-chairman Challa Shankara Rao and BJP leader Bommula Duttu, Adbala Ramakrishna, N Veeranna Chowdary and Relangi Sridevi were present.