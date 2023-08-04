Live
Purushottam Maas Mahotsav begins with Shobha yatra
Tirupati: The week-long ‘Shree Purushottam Maas Mahotsav Shrimad Bhagwat Katha’ the spiritual programme, took off on a colorful note with ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession by the devotees here on Thursday.
In the procession, which began from Rama Tulasi Kalyana Mandapam, the devotees led by Rajasthan-based Jhalariya Peeth 1008 Peetaadieswar Swami Shri Ghanshyam Acharya Ji, amidst Sankeertanas and Bhajans, to the accompaniment of traditional music carried the deities Lord Venkateswara to the Shree Convention on DBR road where special pujas were performed to the deities to mark the inauguration of the week-long Mass Mahotsav.
Earlier, Peetadhipathi Ghanshyam Ji observed guru vandana and pujas to the deity Saint Ramanujacharya on Renigunta road.
The Swamiji commenced the Mahalakshmi and Vishnu Sahasranama Yagjam, by lighting the traditional lamp followed by his inspiring address stressing renewed efforts for the rejuvenation of Sanatana dharma.
The week-long spiritual programmes including Yagam, sacred fire worship in the morning and religious discourses by the religious heads and Peetadhipathis and eminent scholars in the evening will be held till August 9.