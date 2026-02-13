Pushkaralu technology trial run during Sivaratri

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena held a video conference with officials of all departments and secretariat staff from the municipal corporation on Thursday to review the preparations.

He directed officials to make arrangements at major bathing ghats in the city in view of Maha Sivaratri and instructed department heads to ensure proper training for staff deployed at the ghats and said all employees must attend the mock drill scheduled for Friday. He asked officials to make arrangements based on the expected devotee rush, including queue lines, barricades, bathing arrangements, dress changing rooms, toilets, vehicle parking and adequate safety measures. He stressed that the separate entry and exit routes must be maintained.

Rahul Meena said dos and don’ts boards should be installed at the ghats and devotees should be regularly alerted through public address systems. He advised devotees who take holy dip not to use soaps or shampoos in the river. He also announced a complete ban on single-use plastic.

He instructed officials to ensure that no tents are erected on main and other roads leading to the ghats. Donors intending to organise Annadanam were asked to approach local ward secretariats to identify suitable locations. He said clear route maps should be prepared to ensure the free movement of ambulances and fire vehicles. He said technology would be used during Maha Sivaratri as a trial run for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu. Digital tags will be attached to children's hands and linked to family members’ mobile phones via an app to help track missing children.

He also advised devotees not to take holy dip at unauthorised ferry points and to use only approved ghats. Swimming experts have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents, and life jackets have been made mandatory for boats.

For devotees observing Jagarana, he directed that movies to be screened at Subrahmanya Maidanam on February 14 and 15.