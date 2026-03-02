Pushkarini inaugurated

Nellore: Nellore MLA Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy couple inaugurated the Pushkarini. After the inauguration, the Vemireddy couple had darshan of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy and performed special pujas.

Speaking on the occasion, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that he was lucky to have the opportunity to serve Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy.

He said that he was happy to construct Koneru, which he laid the foundation stone on August 10 last year, at a fast pace and inaugurate it on the occasion of the Swamy's Brahmotsavam. MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy praised the efforts of MP Beeda Masthan Rao, MLC Beeda Ravichandra and Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy for their efforts in the development of the temple.

Speaking, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy described it as a blessing for them to spend over Rs 2 crores and rebuild Koneru with the blessings of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy and give it to the Swamy as a gift.

MP Beeda Masthan Rao, MLC Beeda Ravichandra and Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy spoke and praised the wonderful development of Koneru under the leadership of MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy with funds of nearly 2 crore for Bitragunta Koneru over the years.