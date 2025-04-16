Pushpayagam performed at Vontimitta

Vontimitta/Tirumala: Pushpayaga Mahotsavam was performed in Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple on Tuesday evening with religious pomp and gaiety.

Pushpayagam began with the offering of Tulsi and Mogali leaves, jasmine, rose, gunneru, sampangi and other flowers to the processional deities of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murty.

Around 2.5 tons of flowers were donated from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for this floral festival. Temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, Superintendent Hanumanthaiah, Temple Inspector Naveen, temple priests and devotees participated in this programme.