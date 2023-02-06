Puttaparthi: Labour Minister denies 'phone tapping' allegations

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): District in-charge and Minister for Labour, Employees and Factories G Jayaram has discounted the allegations of phone tapping by YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of Nellore Rural constituency saying that the MLA is planning to quit the YSRCP and join TDP and that's why he was making the allegations.

Phone tapping of any one was not happening in the state, he maintained. Asked to comment on the padayatra of Nara Lokesh, the minister retorted that there was no response from the people to Lokesh's padayatra. The chief minister's schemes, he said was highly beneficial to common man.

Participating in the new police station building inauguration in Kadiri, Jayaram said that the people were very happy with the government's performance. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Kadiri MLA P V Sidda Reddy, Penukobda MLA Sankara Narayana, ZP Chairperson Girijamma, Collector Basanth Kumar and SP Rahul Dev Singh participated.