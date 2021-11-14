Puttaparthi: Review on Sathya Sai Baba birth anniversary celebrations held

Puttaparthi (Anantapur): District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and SP Fakirappa participated in a review meeting relating to birth anniversary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba here on Saturday.

Presiding over the meeting, Nagalakshmi called upon departmental officers who participated in the meeting to make foolproof arrangement for the celebrations from November 18-23. She instructed them to open control rooms in RTC bus stand and Railway station. Sanitation, anti-mosquito fogging should be taken up on a war footing pace and present a clean image of the spiritual town to scores of devotees and tourists who come from places far and near.

SP Fakirappa said that police bandobust will be effectively taken up to make participation in the celebrations for devotees hassle-free. Check posts will be set up to monitor and check movement of anti-social elements. Joint collector Gangadhar Goud and assistant collector Surya Goud, housing PD Keshava Naidu, RDO Venkat Reddy and DMHO Kaneshwar Prasad, SE Srinath Reddy and District Tourism Officer Eeshwaraiah were present.