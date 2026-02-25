South India central to next growth phase, says Oshea Herbals co-founder Yash Kundlia

Bengaluru: Positioning South India as a key driver of its future expansion, Oshea Herbals Co-founder Yash Kundlia has said the region is not a peripheral market but a central pillar in the company’s long-term roadmap.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kundlia emphasised that South India represents a strategic blend of scale, stability and cultural alignment with the brand’s herbal philosophy.

“South India is not a short-term opportunity for us. It is central to our next phase of growth,” he said. “The region has strong consumer awareness, high per capita spending on personal care and deep-rooted trust in herbal traditions. Structurally, it offers mature retail ecosystems, organised trade networks and digitally active consumers. For a brand like ours that believes in disciplined expansion, this combination is extremely attractive.”

Kundlia noted that South India’s long-standing reliance on natural ingredients such as coconut oil, turmeric, neem, hibiscus and sandalwood aligns closely with the company’s formulation philosophy. “We are not introducing something foreign. We are refining what already exists in cultural memory,” he explained.

According to him, the company focuses on scientifically standardised botanical actives to ensure consistent performance. “Haircare in the South must address humidity-related frizz and scalp health, while skincare must balance sun exposure with hydration. Our approach is ingredient-led but also climate-aware. We respect traditional foundations, but we bring in stability testing, dermatological validation and consistency in dosage.”

Addressing consumers who prefer traditional home remedies but are gradually shifting towards modern herbal products, Kundlia said the transition need not mean abandoning heritage. “Tradition and modernity can coexist. Traditional remedies carry wisdom but often lack standardisation. Modern herbal solutions offer predictability, safety and convenience without compromising on core ingredients.”

On distribution, he said the company is strengthening its footprint through a mix of regional distributors, modern trade partnerships and digital platforms. Hyderabad and Bengaluru are key focus markets due to their urban consumer base and organised retail presence. In Chennai, Kochi and Visakhapatnam, the emphasis is on deeper general trade penetration along with brand visibility initiatives.

“We believe in entering a city with intent. Distributor education, retailer training and marketing support must move together. It is about building confidence across the value chain,” he said.

Amid growing competition in the herbal beauty segment, Kundlia highlighted disciplined formulation as a differentiator. “We do not rely solely on heritage narratives. Our ingredients are backed by measurable actives and consistent performance. We aim to balance credibility with relatability and avoid chasing short-term trends.”

Looking ahead, the company is exploring kiosk and exclusive brand store formats in high-footfall malls in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, along with partnerships involving multiplex chains, regional media and dermatologist-led awareness initiatives.

“Our long-term vision is to become a trusted herbal care brand that feels both national and locally relevant. Growth for us is not just about numbers; it is about sustained trust. South India values quality and consistency, and if we continue to deliver both, the relationship will grow steadily,” Kundlia added.