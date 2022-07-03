Pvt agency to maintain Godavari ghats

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): MP Margani Bharat Ram said that steps were being taken to keep the ghats clean as part of the conservation of Godavari river. The programme of handing over the Godavari ghats to a private agency was held at Pushkar Ghat here on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and Ruda chairperson Sharmila Reddy also participated in the programme. The MP said that a private agency has been entrusted with the management of Godavari ghats. He said that the complete procedures will be finalised after one month of observation.

RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy said that everyone should participate in protecting the sanctity of the River Godavari. Do not mix waste in the river, she appealed.

The responsibility of keeping the Godavari ghats clean is on the citizens of the city, said Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar. He said that steps were being taken to clean River Godavari in the name of Mission Godavari. People and voluntary organisations are also involved in this effort.

He informed that cleaning of sewage through skimmer has also been started. He explained that as part of taking this programme forward, a private agency has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the ghats. He said that 35 staff members were employed for the management of 16 ghats in the city.

He warned that those who throw waste in the river will be fined. After cleaning the ghats, they will take up their maintenance. Municipal health officer Dr A Vinutna and the chairman of Godavari Protection Samithi TK Visweswara Reddy participated.