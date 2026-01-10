Pvt bus operators warned about passenger safety

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela conducted a review meeting with private travel operators and contract college bus owners in Ongole on Friday. Emphasising passenger safety as the highest priority, the Deputy Commissioner stressed that bus operators have a moral responsibility to treat passengers with respect and courtesy. She warned against cancelling or postponing pre-announced travel schedules and strictly prohibited overspeeding, reckless driving, and negligent operations. Operators were directed to employ only experienced drivers and maintain two drivers for long-distance journeys, ensuring proper rest periods.

Suseela warned that all buses must have functional fire safety equipment and emergency exits. The government helpline number 9281607001 must be prominently displayed. Excessive and unauthorised fare collection is banned, with only a maximum 50% surcharge permitted during Sankranti season, comparable to APSRTC rates.

The DTC warned that vehicles must maintain updated tax, fitness certificates, permits, insurance, and other documents. Any violations will result in strict legal action from RTA authorities.