Pvt bus skids into field, 2 injured

Pattikonda (Kurnool district): A private passenger bus travelling from Bengaluru to Mantralayam met with an accident near Rachana village in Tuggali mandal on Saturday early morning. Preliminary reports indicate that the steering rod of the vehicle suddenly broke, causing the driver to lose control. The bus veered off the roadway and crashed into nearby agricultural fields, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy.

The vehicle, bearing registration number KA 40 0834, was carrying a total of 29 passengers at the time of the incident. Due to the impact, the bus overturned once, resulting in injuries to two passengers. Both sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the government hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers escaped unhurt but were reportedly shaken by the accident. Upon receiving information, the police team led by CI Puli Shekhar rushed to the accident site and conducted an inspection. The officer stated that a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated to determine mechanical failure or negligence as the cause of the incident.

Passengers expressed relief that the driver’s presence of mind prevented a major disaster, as he steered the vehicle away from a deeper trench. Local residents assisted in rescue efforts and supported the authorities in moving the injured to the hospital. Police have advised motorists to exercise caution while travelling on this stretch of road.