Pvt school correspondent booked under POCSO

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): A school correspondent in Rayavaram mandal has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a Class 10 student and making her pregnant. The accused, identified as A Shaji Jayaraj, the correspondent of a private school named Margadarshi in a village in Rayavaram mandal, reportedly committed the act several months ago. The matter came to light when the minor girl became pregnant.

The victim’s parents approached the Rayavaram police on July 28. Following their complaint, a case was registered against Jayaraj under the POCSO Act, and an investigation is underway, according to SI Suresh Babu, who is supervising the case under the guidance of Mandapeta Rural CI P Doraraju.

In a related development, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Education Officer (DEO) Dr Shaik Saleem Basha inspected the Margadarshi School on Tuesday. During the inspection, it was revealed that the school was operating Classes 8, 9, and 10 without proper authorisation. The DEO is now investigating who is responsible for these illegal operations and stated that a comprehensive inquiry into the school management’s irregularities will be conducted, followed by appropriate legal action.

Accompanying the DEO during the inquiry were Trainee DSP Pradeepti, CI Doraraju, SI Suresh Babu, and ICDS officials, who also met and questioned the victim and her family members.