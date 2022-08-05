Pvt schools should take textbooks supplied by govt

Guntur: Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar directed the officials to take administrative sanctions to take up works under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu before August 9.

Along with Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Rajasekhar conducted a video conference with the District Collectors from the secretariat here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Special Chief Secretary instructed the officials that all the schools should raise revolving fund bills relating to the second phase works. 'All the private schools should take textbooks to be supplied by the government. If they fail to take the books, action will be taken against such school.'

Rajasekhar said that they will fill 25 per cent of the seats in all private schools free of cost under the Right to Education Act and added that they will issue notification on August 10 for this purpose. He said, they will accept online applications from August 16 to 26 and conduct the lottery on August 30 and names of selected students for the private schools will be declared on September 2.

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy and District Education Officer Sailaja attended the video conference.