Quantum computing can make India a global tech leader: MP

Visakhapatnam: Aimed at strengthening India’s future technological direction, a roundtable discussion on ‘Tech for Viksit Bharat – Quantum Computing’ was organised at Vignan’s Institute of Information and Technology (Autonomous) here on Monday.

The programme, held under the initiative ‘Viksit Bharat 2025 – Young Leaders’ Dialogue’, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and YOBHA Foundation.

During the programme, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the institution and prominent quantum research organisation Qubitech.

Addressing the gathering in a virtual mode, Visakhapatnam MP, who attended as chief guest M Sribharat, stated that “Emerging technologies like quantum computing have the potential to position India as a global technological leader. Such programmes encourage new ideas and a research-oriented mindset among students.”

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Science City, Kesineni Venkateswarlu, remarked, “We are creating opportunities to train youth in cutting-edge technologies. Students in the country have immense potential in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, and data science. You must use your creativity to initiate new innovations.”

Senior divisional financial manager, Waltair, Haranath Mopuri mentioned that technology plays a vital role in decision-making and financial management.

With the advent of quantum computing, revolutionary changes will occur in data analysis. Students who acquire skills in the field early will gain exceptional opportunities in future.

Meanwhile, CEO of Qubitech, Prudhvi Pinnaka, founder of YOBHA Foundation Chandan Rao Matcha, Vignan CEO N. Srikanth, Rector V Madhusudhana Rao, Principal J Sudhakar, were present.