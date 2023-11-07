Quiz on corruption organised

Guntur: Following the instructions of the Vigilance and Enforcement Director General, the erstwhile Guntur district VE officials on Monday conducted a quiz competition, objective test and essay writing on ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the nation’ at Guntur district Collectorate here. VE SP K Eswara Rao distributed the certificates to the winners at the district training centre.



Speaking on this occasion, Eswara Rao said every student must have awareness on the government schemes and added that every person should get benefits of welfare schemes through the ward secretariats. He said it is the responsibility of every person to check corruption.

HMs, teachers and students of various schools in erstwhile Guntur district were present.