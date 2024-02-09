Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Quran recitation contest finals on February 11
Vijayawada:United Forum for Quranic studies (UFQS) chairman Mohammed Dawud said the state level finals of the Holy Quran recitation competitions will...
Vijayawada:United Forum for Quranic studies (UFQS) chairman Mohammed Dawud said the state level finals of the Holy Quran recitation competitions will be held at 10 am at the Automobile Technicians association hall in Auto Nagar here on February 11.
He said Special secretary, Minorities welfare department, Government of Andhra Pradesh Md Imtiaz will be the chief guest for the finals. Dawud said several thousand children in the age group of 3 to 12 years participated in the recitation competitions in the state for the past few months.He said 28 children will be selected from four groups for the finals and 64 children will be selected for the semi finals. He said the UFQS so far conducted the competitions eight times and ninth time competitions are underway. He said the winners will be declared and prizes will be distributed the same day.