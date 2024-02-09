Quran recitation contest finals on February 11

Vijayawada:United Forum for Quranic studies (UFQS) chairman Mohammed Dawud said the state level finals of the Holy Quran recitation competitions will be held at 10 am at the Automobile Technicians association hall in Auto Nagar here on February 11.

He said Special secretary, Minorities welfare department, Government of Andhra Pradesh Md Imtiaz will be the chief guest for the finals. Dawud said several thousand children in the age group of 3 to 12 years participated in the recitation competitions in the state for the past few months.He said 28 children will be selected from four groups for the finals and 64 children will be selected for the semi finals. He said the UFQS so far conducted the competitions eight times and ninth time competitions are underway. He said the winners will be declared and prizes will be distributed the same day.