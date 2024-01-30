R Narayana Murthy meets Kotti, urges to implement Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam in temples at his home town

Renowned film actor R. Narayanamurthy visited Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district to meet with the Deputy Chief Minister of the State and Devadaya Charity Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. Narayanamurthy submitted petitions to Minister Kottu, requesting the implementation of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme for two temples in his hometown. He specifically sought the scheme for the Sri Rama Temple and Vinayaka Temples in Mallampeta village of Rautulapudi mandal in Kakinada district.

During the meeting, Minister Kottu assured Narayanamurthy that they would consider his request and grant the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme. Narayanamurthy's younger brother, Tadepalligudem municipal former vice chairman, CGF committee member Karri Bhaskara Rao, and senior journalist K. Ramakrishna also attended the program.

Narayanamurthy expressed his happiness at Minister Kottu's positive response to the granting of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to the temples in his hometown.