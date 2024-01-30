Live
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
- Reasons why you should choose a perfect cream for your eyes
- Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander join forces for Musical Teenage Drama 'Magic'!
Just In
R Narayana Murthy meets Kotti, urges to implement Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam in temples at his home town
Renowned film actor R. Narayanamurthy visited Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district to meet with the Deputy Chief Minister of the State and...
Renowned film actor R. Narayanamurthy visited Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district to meet with the Deputy Chief Minister of the State and Devadaya Charity Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. Narayanamurthy submitted petitions to Minister Kottu, requesting the implementation of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme for two temples in his hometown. He specifically sought the scheme for the Sri Rama Temple and Vinayaka Temples in Mallampeta village of Rautulapudi mandal in Kakinada district.
During the meeting, Minister Kottu assured Narayanamurthy that they would consider his request and grant the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme. Narayanamurthy's younger brother, Tadepalligudem municipal former vice chairman, CGF committee member Karri Bhaskara Rao, and senior journalist K. Ramakrishna also attended the program.
Narayanamurthy expressed his happiness at Minister Kottu's positive response to the granting of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to the temples in his hometown.