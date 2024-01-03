'Raa-Kadaliraa' of TDP from Jan 5

Mangalagiri: Former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is reaching people with a call 'Raa-Kadaliraa' from January 5 to 29, announced party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu here on Tuesday.

Flanked by the politburo members Varla Ramaiah and Kollu Ravindra and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao along with MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu, he told media persons at the party headquarters here that as part of the 'Raa-Kadaliraa' programme, Chandrababu will address massive public meetings in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. He announced that these meetings are being organised jointly by the TDP and the Jana Sena. “Along with Chandrababu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan too will address these meetings.”

On Wednesday, the TDP will be organising a meeting of the party’s state panchayat raj unit at the Convention Centre near the TDP national headquarters in Mangalagiri, he said. On Thursday, ‘Jayaho BC’ programme will be held at the party headquarters. Also, a state-wide bus yatra is being planned soon under the supervision of the TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Congress) to bring awareness among the working community, he said.

Observing that his own party leaders and the cadres are not trusting Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he remarked that scared of dissidence and dissatisfaction within his party, Jagan retracted from his own decision of announcing a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Atchannaidu said that Jagan, who has been moving on the path of destruction, is encouraging only corrupt, inefficient and criminals in politics.

He said that the Chief Minister has even diverted the Rs 9,000 crore funds released by the Centre to the village panchayats.

Though the Anganwadis have been on an agitational path for the past 22 days, the Chief Minister did not respond till now while the sanitary workers, Asha workers and others too are on strike demanding justice to them, he said.

Atchannaidu said that several ruling YSRCP leaders are now ready to join the TDP and the party has formed two committees to take a decision on this. “The decision of these committees and finally the TDP supremo is final on welcoming these leaders into the party fold,” he said.