Moj launches Rs 20-crore micro drama challenge to power India’s next storytelling wave

Moj, India’s leading homegrown short-video platform from the ShareChat group, has announced the launch of the Micro Drama Challenge, a first-of-its-kind accelerator programme aimed at nurturing and scaling the rapidly evolving micro-drama ecosystem in the country. With an annual investment commitment of over ₹20 crore, the initiative is designed to discover, fund, and mentor emerging studios and storytellers creating short-form, vertical drama content for India’s mobile-first audiences.

As micro-dramas continue to gain traction among viewers seeking quick, engaging narratives, Moj’s latest move positions the platform as a key enabler in shaping the future of short-form entertainment. The programme seeks to bridge the gap between creative talent and structured opportunities by bringing together independent creators, filmmakers, production houses, and storytellers under a single growth-focused framework.

Applications for the Micro Drama Challenge are open until January 26, 2026. From the pool of applicants, Moj will shortlist 10 promising studios by January 31, 2026. Each selected team will receive a grant of ₹10 lakh to develop original micro-drama series specifically designed for vertical viewing. While participants will enjoy full creative freedom, the content must adhere to the micro-drama format, with a total runtime of at least one hour, broken into episodes of 1–2 minutes each.

Beyond financial support, Moj will provide creators access to deep audience and consumption insights powered by its advanced recommendation systems. These insights will help studios tailor their storytelling for higher engagement, enabling data-driven creativity that aligns with viewer preferences across regions and languages.

Following the initial development phase, the shortlisted studios will enter a competitive, high-impact challenge running until March 31, 2026. During this period, creators will publish their micro-drama series on Moj, competing across genres such as action, romance, emotional drama, and culturally rooted narratives.The content will be tested directly with Moj’s massive micro-drama viewer base of over 60 million users, offering real-time feedback and organic reach.

At the conclusion of the challenge, top-performing teams will be rewarded with substantial cash prizes. The winning studio will receive ₹25 lakh, while the second and third place teams will secure ₹15 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively. In addition to monetary rewards, standout creators will be considered for future Moj Originals, opening doors to long-term partnerships and scaled production opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Manohar Singh Charan, Co-Founder and CFO of ShareChat and Moj, said the programme is envisioned as a recurring accelerator that builds a sustainable pipeline of new-age storytellers. He emphasised Moj’s commitment to creating an “enabler ladder” where independent creators and small studios can grow alongside established industry players. According to him, the initiative will ensure a steady flow of diverse, culturally relevant stories from across India, matched with the right audiences through intelligent discovery systems.

The Micro Drama Challenge aligns closely with Moj’s broader vision of democratising content creation and consumption in India’s booming short-video market. Whilecreators gain access to funding, mentorship, exposure, and monetisation avenues, users stand to benefit from a richer, more diverse library of binge-worthy micro-dramas tailored to their tastes. With this initiative, Moj aims to not just support creators, but to actively shape the next chapter of India’s short-form storytelling revolution.