Comprehensive plan for reducing road accidents: SP

Nellore: As part of national road safety monthly celebrations, Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla has inaugurated Walk Marathon at VRC Center in the city on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that most of the accidents are occurring due to human failures like overspeed, driving in inebriated condition, without wearing helmet etc. In order to reduce road accidents, police department has been designing a comprehensive plan with the cooperation of R&B, NHAI, Municipal and Panchayath Raj departments, she added.

The SP said that as per the latest records most of accidents were registered with two wheelers without wearing helmet. She urged people to consider following road safety precautions, keeping their families in view, instead of rules. She advised people to check vehicle condition like brakes, tyres, lights etc before starting journey.

Additional SPs CH Soujanya and Deeksha, NMC Commissioner YO Nandan and others were present.